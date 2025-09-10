Charlie Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, Has Died After Being Shot in Utah Kirk was 31 years old.

By Erin Davis Edited by Brittany Robins

Key Takeaways

  • Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.
  • Kirk was the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA and an influential political thought leader.
  • The suspect is still at large, according to reports.

The CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization, was killed after being shot on Wednesday at an event in Utah. He was 31 years old.

President Donald Trump announced the news on Truth Social.

Charlie Kirk at the White House on May 28, 2025. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Trump wrote. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Kirk founded Turning Point USA when he was 18 years old. By 2023, the company's revenue had reached $81.7 million, per TIME, and he garnered millions of followers by hosting debates and podcasts to showcase all viewpoints on college campuses. His YouTube page alone has four million subscribers.

The AP and CBS report that authorities are searching for the suspect, and early reports that a suspect was in custody were false.

Photo by Yilmaz Yucel/Anadolu via Getty Images

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Mom's Creative Side Hustle Started As a Hobby With Less Than $100 — Then Grew Into a Business Averaging $570,000 a Month: 'It's Crazy'

After Krista LeRay shared her passion project on Instagram, she realized there was enough demand to start a business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Klarna Employees Reportedly Couldn't Comment on an Internal Post Announcing RTO. So They Used Emojis Instead.

Ahead of the company's IPO on Wednesday, Klarna mandated its employees to return to the office three days a week.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

This Mom's Garage Side Hustle for Kids Became a Business With $1 Billion Revenue

Sandra Oh Lin worked at eBay before she gave entrepreneurship a shot.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Your Home Likely Has $4,000 Worth of Sellable Items Just Collecting Dust, According to eBay's CEO

The CEO of eBay, Jamie Iannone, said that the company has created many "accidental entrepreneurs."

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Someone Just Dethroned Elon Musk as the World's Richest Person—And It May Not Be Who You Think

The news arrives as Oracle shares soared 41% on Wednesday, the largest single-day growth in the company's history.

By Sherin Shibu