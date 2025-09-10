The CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization, was killed after being shot on Wednesday at an event in Utah. He was 31 years old.

President Donald Trump announced the news on Truth Social.

Charlie Kirk at the White House on May 28, 2025. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Trump wrote. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Kirk founded Turning Point USA when he was 18 years old. By 2023, the company's revenue had reached $81.7 million, per TIME, and he garnered millions of followers by hosting debates and podcasts to showcase all viewpoints on college campuses. His YouTube page alone has four million subscribers.

The AP and CBS report that authorities are searching for the suspect, and early reports that a suspect was in custody were false.

Photo by Yilmaz Yucel/Anadolu via Getty Images

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.