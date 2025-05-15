Coinbase CEO Says Company Won't Pay Hackers' Ransom In a company blog post, Coinbase outlined how it planned to respond to a recent massive breach.

By Erin Davis

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in a social media post Thursday that a ransom note arrived via email asking for $20 million in Bitcoin in exchange for not releasing information hackers had obtained on Coinbase's customers.

"I'm going to respond publicly," Armstrong said. "We are not going to pay ransom."

Armstrong said attackers had found a "weak link" customer service agent outside the U.S. who accepted a "bribe" and gave away personal data on customers.

In a company blog post, Coinbase said it will reimburse customers tricked into sending funds to the attacker. Hackers received access to names, addresses, phone numbers, and emails; masked Social Security numbers (last four digits only); masked bank‑account numbers; and government‑ID images (driver's licenses, passports). No passwords or private keys were obtained, the company says. The email arrived on Sunday.

Related: Think You Can Hack Into Apple Intelligence Servers? Apple Is Paying Up to $1 Million If You Can.

"(The stolen data) allows them to conduct social engineering attacks where they can call our customers impersonating Coinbase customer support and try to trick them into sending their funds to the attackers," Armstrong said.

Per the AP, Coinbase estimated in a filing with the SEC that it could end up spending anywhere between $180 million and $400 million "relating to remediation costs and voluntary customer reimbursements relating to this incident."

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that the SEC is separately investigating Coinbase over whether or not it reported inaccurate numbers during its IPO in 2021. The company claimed to have more than 100 million "verified users" in marketing materials.

Coinbase's stock dropped 7% on Thursday after the news, per Yahoo.

Related: Over 10 Billion Passwords Have Been Exposed in the Largest Password Hack in History

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

How Much Money Do You Need to Retire Comfortably in Your State? Here's the Breakdown.

Regardless of where you spend your golden years, it pays to be realistic about the cost of living.

By Amanda Breen
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Money & Finance

Turn Simple Ideas Into Never-Ending Paychecks With This Low-Effort Passive Income Strategy

A micro-hustle lets you build once, sell forever and earn money while you sleep.

By Andreas Jones
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'It Was Unfair': Warren Buffett Reveals the Real Reason He Stepped Down as CEO

Buffett said he noticed differences between himself and his successor, Greg Abel, 62.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

You Can't Build High-Performing Teams by Hiring for Skills Alone. Here's How to Spot the Real Difference-Makers.

Discover why a mindset of ownership is the real differentiator for scaling startups and engineering teams.

By Luis Peralta