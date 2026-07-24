Demand for AI Computing Is So High That Apple Is Redesigning Every Mac It Sells

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Apple can’t keep up with demand from AI users snapping up its computers, so it’s redesigning nearly all of them, Bloomberg reports. Much of that demand comes from hobbyists and developers running AI agents locally on Mac minis and Mac Studios instead of in the cloud. Some Mac mini and Mac Studio orders won’t ship for at least three months.

The headline release is a high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with a touch screen and OLED display, both firsts for the Mac, arriving between late this year and early next year. A refreshed entry-level MacBook Pro and the first new iMacs in two years are expected this fall.

It’s the latest chapter in a busy year for Apple’s hardware business. The company already raised Mac prices across the board in June, citing the same memory chip shortage now delaying shipments, and it’s launching a Klarna-backed device leasing program on July 28 to make its increasingly expensive lineup easier to afford.