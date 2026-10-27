Dollar General Is Being Sued by the FTC and 20 States for Charging More at the Register Than on ‘Mislabeled’ Shelves

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Dollar General is charging too much and now cash-strapped customers want their dollars back. The Federal Trade Commission and 20 states sued the discount chain on Monday, alleging it “repeatedly mislabeled prices,” so shoppers paid more at the register than what was listed on shelf tags and in ads, according to the Associated Press.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Tennessee, says the overcharges cost consumers millions of dollars and that the company failed to fix the problem despite “extensive corporate knowledge” of it. Customers filed more than 29,000 pricing complaints between January 2023 and March 2026, Scripps News reports.

“Dollar General has betrayed the trust of millions of American consumers,” says Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. States joining the suit include California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, where the company is headquartered.

Dollar General did not immediately respond to the AP’s request for comment.