If the thought of addressing an audience makes you sweatbullets, you’re not alone. Forty million Americans are soterrified of speaking to a group, they’d do almost anything toavoid it. In fact, according to an oft-cited study done by pollingfirm Brushkin-Goldring, more people said they feared publicspeaking than feared death.

Philippe Clarke, 35, used to be one of those people. Prior tofounding IBT Group Inc., a training and promotions consulting firmin Falls Church, Virginia, in 1995, Clarke gave–or, as he puts it,tried to give–a speech on current affairs to a group of 50politicians. “I was so nervous that my eyes actually sawnothing but yellow, and therefore, I couldn’t see thecrowd,” Clark recalls. “I ended up spieling out this, youknow, rehearsed speech–and I wasn’t even facing the audience.I was actually slightly turned to the wall.”

Why do people clam up? The primary reason, says Lilyan Wilder,author of 7 Steps to Fearless Speaking and a consultant tobroadcast correspondents at ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN, is that manypeople dread feeling isolated when they’re the focal point in aroom. “If you’re seated–especially if you’re behind atable–you have protection. You’re on an equal basis with thepeople you’re speaking to around the table,” says Wilder.”But when you stand up, the pressure’s on: You’ve gotto be the leader. You’ve got to show the way. Then you suddenlyfeel the palpitations, you get short of breath, your hands mayshake and knees buckle.”

But as an entrepreneur, you can’t afford to be held back byfear of public speaking. Your business’ success hinges on yourability to perform, with all eyes on you, and speak with poise andconviction to:

Sell your products and services to prospective customers

Persuade a group of prospective investors that your business isa winner

Train employees on company processes

Motivate employees to reach for higher quality and productivitystandards

Clarke realized this early on in his entrepreneurial career,resolving to do whatever it took to overcome his stage fright–andhas since grown his company into a multimillion-dollar venture with15 employees. How can you, too, overcome the fear of publicspeaking to accomplish your business goals? Here are four tips:

1. Do what you fear–and do it often. “If yourproblem is speaking in public, tackle it head on. Try to speak atas many public venues as you possibly can until you dominate thatfear,” Clarke advises. “When you do this, you’ll findthat people are really there to hear you and learn from what youhave to say.”

2. Take stock of your assets. On a sheet of paper,write down the reasons why you think your message should be heardand why you’re the best person to communicate that information.This exercise will help boost your confidence when you feel mostintimidated.

3. Start in a “low-risk” environment.Build your confidence by speaking regularly to smaller, moresympathetic audiences before taking on a high-stakes speech likeasking for money from a group of prospective investors.

4. Put your fear in perspective. Which is moreterrifying to you–giving a speech in front of 50 people or notfulfilling your entrepreneurial dream? Put a dollar amount on whatyou stand to lose if you allow your fear of public speaking to holdyou back. Is it worth the price?

Sean M. Lyden (seanlyden@mindspring.com) isthe principal and senior writer of The Professional WritingFirm Inc., a Kennesaw, Georgia, company that specializes inghostwriting articles. Lyden writes frequently on motivation,management and marketing issues.

