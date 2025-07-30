'Ongoing Inflation Problem': Federal Reserve Holds Rates Steady for the Fifth-Straight Time Experts tell Entrepreneur that the data didn't justify a rate cut today — but September could tell a different story.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc | Getty Images
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell conducts a news conference after a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

The Federal Reserve held rates steady on Wednesday for the fifth-straight time at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The bank kept interest rates between 4.25% and 4.5%.

"Higher tariffs have begun to show through more clearly to prices of some goods, but their overall effects on economic activity and inflation remain to be seen," said Chairman Jerome Powell at the meeting.

Related: U.S. Economy Grew More Than Expected, According to Federal Data: 'Broadly Indicative of a Healthy Economy'

Two members of the Board of Governors appointed by President Donald Trump dissented and suggested lowering interest rates by one-quarter of a percentage point. Still, the decision was expected by most experts. Inflation is at 2.7%, as of press time, higher than the Fed's preferred 2% number.

"Our obligation is to keep longer-term… inflation expectations well anchored and to prevent a one-time increase in the price level from becoming an ongoing inflation problem," Powell said.

Elyse Ausenbaugh, head of investment strategy at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, told Entrepreneur that the data didn't justify a rate cut today.

"I don't think there would have been much upside to Powell signaling that one was imminent," Ausenbaugh wrote in an email. "The data, as it stands today, isn't yet calling for one, and a lot could change between now and the FOMC's next decision point in September."

Although there was no clear signal about a September rate cut at the next Fed meeting, Ausenbaugh thinks it is a strong possibility.

Related: 3 Predictions for the U.S. Economy in 2025, According to a Chief Economist

"This is still a data-dependent Fed, and we expect the data to tell them to deliver a cut later this year as unemployment rises modestly and services inflation continues to cool," Ausenbaugh wrote.

Powell, meanwhile, wasn't as forthcoming, noting that the Fed will continue to examine the "evolving balance of risks before adjusting our policy stance."

"We see our current policy stance as appropriate to guard against inflation risks," Powell said.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

If Email Is Your Main Strategy, You're Missing the Easiest Way to Build Authority

Most marketing emails don't get read, but businesses are still treating email as their primary relationship-building tool. It's time for a new approach.

By Yogesh Shah
Starting a Business

This Is What the CEO of Kickstarter Wishes Aspiring Entrepreneurs Knew

Everette Taylor founded his first company at 19 — this is his best advice for people who want to start a business.

By Emily Washcovick
Business News

Here's How Meta's AI Superintelligence Effort Is Different From 'Others in the Industry,' According to Mark Zuckerberg's New Blog Post

In a letter published on Wednesday, the Meta CEO said that the company's goal is to bring personal superintelligence to everyone.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

These Brothers Started a Business to Improve an Everyday Task. They Made Their First Products in the Garage — Now They've Raised Over $100 Million.

Coulter and Trent Lewis had an early research breakthrough that helped them solve for the right problem.

By Amanda Breen
Science & Technology

How to Future-Proof Your Career in Today's AI-Powered World

Think your job is AI-proof? Only if you've got skills a machine can't fake, like creativity, ethics and real human judgment.

By Matthew Prater
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel