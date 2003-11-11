Glass Doctor Announces Intent to Buy Harmon AutoGlass

<b></b>

Waco, Texas-Glass Doctor, a subsidiary of The Dwyer Group, has signed a definitive purchase agreement to buy Harmon AutoGlass, an auto glass replacement and repair company, from Apogee Enterprises Inc. The new entity will create the nation's largest auto-glass retail chain of 374 stores and the country's only national full-service glass retailer providing services for auto, home and business. The transaction is expected to close by December 31st.

Harmon's 264 nationwide service centers will join Glass Doctor's 110 stores under the terms of the deal. Once completed, Glass Doctor franchise owners will have the opportunity to purchase existing Harmon AutoGlass locations in various markets and combine those businesses and workforces with their current franchise operations.

Similar opportunities will be made available to existing glass shop owners who wish to convert their businesses into Glass Doctor franchises as well as to Harmon employees and other prospective franchise owners who meet the requirements to become a Glass Doctor franchisee. -BizCom Associates

