Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Washington, DC - Franchisees of Hilton Hotels Corp. now have a dedicated Web site courtesy of The Hotel Employees and Restaurant Employees International Union (HERE). The site is part of HERE's program to build a mutually beneficial working relationship with the owners of Hilton franchises across North America. It follows on the heels of a survey the union sent to Hampton Inn owners and general managers, a Hilton brand that claims more than two-thirds of the company's franchisees. The survey identified issues of concern to Hampton Inn owners regarding their dealings with Hilton.

The site includes:

Feedback from about 100 Hampton Inn owners and general managers whom HERE surveyed about the terms and conditions of their franchising agreements with Hilton.

A comparison of Hampton Inn fees and franchising policies to those of competitive brands.

A directory of Hampton franchisees, in order to facilitate direct communication between franchisees.

Articles and other franchisee resource links.

HERE's "concierge service:" an information request service exclusively for Hilton franchisees, staffed by the union's national research department.

"We frequently build coalitions with our employers' shareholders, customers or business partners, to advance our shared goals of corporate reform," said Richard Yeselson, senior research analyst for HERE. "Our members benefit when we succeed at working together with other stakeholders in our industries."

Commenting on the site, Susan P. Kezios, president of the American Franchisee Association, a national trade association of franchisees, said, "Franchisees are geographically dispersed and frequently believe the issues they worry about are unique to them. This new Web site provides a vehicle for Hilton franchisees to communicate with each other and come to a better understanding about the issues that affect their businesses. It should prove to be a helpful tool."

The Web site will be regularly updated to reflect new information about Hilton and hotel franchising, generally. -Business Wire