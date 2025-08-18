A new survey suggests that mom and/or dad are attending their 20-something children's job interviews in shocking numbers.

Resume writing site Resume Templates surveyed more than 800 full-time Gen Z workers to find out how involved (if at all) their parents were in their job search to secure their current roles — and how involved they still may be.

The report found that a whopping three in four (77%) of Gen Zers surveyed had brought a parent to a job interview. That number is up (a lot) from a separate December 2023 survey of 800 managers, directors, and executives from college prep site, Intelligent, which found 20% of recent college graduates had brought a parent to a job interview.

Surprisingly, Gen Z bringing a parent to a job interview isn't just for a car ride or hiding in the background on Zoom. According to the Resume Template report, around 44% of respondents noted the interview was in-person, while 27% said the interviews were virtual.

As for what they're doing there, 40% of Gen Zers said their parent or parents actually sat in on the interview. About one-third (34%) said their parents answered questions, 30% asked questions, and 27% tried to help negotiate salary and/or benefits.

Julia Toothacre, Resume Template's chief career strategist, says that sometimes, having parents help with job searching can be beneficial, but it should be "supportive behind the scenes."

"I support parents helping with resumes, offering professional insights, or reviewing performance evaluations," Toothacre said in a statement. "These actions can give Gen Z a clearer understanding of the workplace and position parents as valuable mentors, especially if they've worked in similar fields."

But parents shouldn't be participating directly, she says.

"It not only undermines the child's credibility but also risks stunting their professional growth and ability to navigate challenging situations," she said. "Additionally, managers and coworkers may interpret this behavior as a lack of maturity, which can damage the employee's reputation."

