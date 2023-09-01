Grimes, Who Once Banked $5.8 Million in 20 Minutes By Selling Crypto Art, Says She's Made More From NFTs Than From Her Entire Music Career She recently offered to split 50% of royalties with anyone who made a song featuring her AI vocals.

By Palmer Haasch

Key Takeaways

  • Grimes says she has made more money selling NFTs than she has through her entire music career.
  • The Canadian musician made more than $5.8 million in less than 20 minutes from selling NFTs in 2021.
Getty Images via Business Insider
Grimes

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Grimes says her earnings from selling NFTs outpace what she's earned over the course of her music career.

The artist, whose given name is Claire Boucher, reflected on her venture into crypto and non-fungible tokens in a wide-ranging interview with Wired's Steven Levy.

She launched "WarNymph," a collection of 10 NFTs made in collaboration with her brother, Mac Boucher, in 2021. The NFTs brought in more than $5.8 million in less than 20 minutes.

"That was on my brother," Grimes said of the money she earned selling NFTs. "He had a real vision, and we wound up doing one of the first big ones. It did actually change my life."

When asked whether she had made more money selling NFTs than her music career, Grimes said, "Yeah."

Grimes holding up a book while wearing a science-fiction-inspired costume with a metal mask.

Grimes at the 2021 Met Gala in New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Grimes, who shares two children with Elon Musk, has been releasing music since 2010 and dropped out of school in 2011. She released her breakout album, "Visions," in 2012 and the critically acclaimed album "Art Angels" in 2015.

The musician recently released AI-voice software that allows creators to create vocals using her voice and offered to split 50% of royalties with users who made a song with the software.

"Two, in particular, were very, very good," Grimes told Wired of user-generated tracks featuring her voice. "They're so in line with what my new album might be like that it was sort of disturbing. It's like, 'Who am I, and what am I here for?' On the other hand, it's like, 'Oh, sick, I might get to live forever.'"

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Elon Musk Grimes NFT NFTs

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Panda Express Will Pay 'Hundreds of Thousands' of Customers in Class Action Lawsuit Over This Common Sneaky Practice — See If You're Owed, Too

The U.S. restaurant chain allegedly used a tactic that's proliferating in the restaurant industry and beyond.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Don't Do It': Dunkin' Employee Urges Customers Not to Order Large Iced Beverages and 'Waste' Money

The employee has gone viral on social media for his discovery.

By Emily Rella
Innovation

AI Is Making Market Insights Accessible to Businesses of Any Size — Not Just the Big Names. Here's How You Can Use It.

Unbiased AI algorithms can now analyze online chatter and discover emerging product trends before they go mainstream, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs.

By Ari Goldberg
Growing a Business

How to Use Human Psychology to Crush Your Sales Goals

Learning why people act the way they do when it comes to purchasing will help you become the master of sales — and you might already be using some of these strategies without knowing it.

By Jason Miller
Business News

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Offered to Pay Jimmy Kimmel's Staff Amid Writer's Strike: 'They Wanted to Pay Out of Their Own Pockets'

Kimmel launched the "Strike Force Five" podcast with other late-night legends Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and John Oliver.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Woman Buys $4 Painting at Thrift Store, Finds Out It's an Authentic N.C. Wyeth Worth $250,000

In 2017, a woman stumbled upon a painting at a New Hampshire thrift store, which caught her attention while searching for frames.

By Madeline Garfinkle