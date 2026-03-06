HeartRock Partners, Alec Shankman’s Creator-Focused Firm, Closes Seven-Figure Investment Round

Key Takeaways HeartRock Partners, a management and entertainment firm, has secured a seven-figure investment round.

The company made its first hires last month.

Cleveland-based HeartRock Partners has closed its first investment round, marking a key milestone for the management and entertainment firm. Alec Shankman, who was formerly Head of Alternative at premier talent and literary agency Gersh, launched HeartRock earlier this year.

According to Deadline, the company has secured a seven-figure investment round, mainly from individuals with experience in retail, manufacturing and consumer products. The infusion gives the business capital to scale its vision in the creator and consumer-product space. HeartRock made its first hires last month.

Investors include Entrepreneur Media, former Walgreens CFO Wade Miquelon, Resilience Capital CEO Bassem Mansour, LaserAway CMO Dr. Will Kirby and Capital Acceleration Partners managing partner Randy Markey.

