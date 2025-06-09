These Are the 10 Most (and Least) Expensive States for Single People, According to a New Analysis The report found that there are no U.S. states where a single person can live comfortably with a salary under $80,000.

By Erin Davis

Kirby Lee | Getty Images
A general overall aerial view of the TD Garden arena and the downtown skyline on November 03, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

If you got a job offer in Massachusetts, could you afford to move there? What about Hawaii? Financial site SmartAsset used the most recent data available (February 2025) from the MIT Living Wage Calculator to gather the basic cost of living, including necessities like housing, food, transportation, and income taxes, to find how much salary it takes to live "comfortably" in each state.

Researchers applied the cost of living in every U.S. state to a 50/30/20 budget (50% for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for savings) to sort the list. Unsurprisingly, Hawaii was found to be the most expensive state for a single adult to live comfortably.

Related: Here's How Much a Family of 4 Needs to Live 'Comfortably' in Every U.S. State, According to a New Report

Living "comfortably" is defined as earning enough money for needs like housing and wants like trying that pricey restaurant, while still being able to put away money for long-term savings. According to the report, it takes a minimum salary of $124,467 for a single adult to live comfortably there.

According to a 2023 report from Hawaii Governor Josh Green, the Aloha State's housing market is the most expensive in the nation, and an annual income of $252K would be needed to afford a median-priced new home.

West Virginia, meanwhile, was found to be the cheapest state for single adults, where a salary of "only" $80,829 is needed to live comfortably. Housing in West Virginia is 27% lower than the national average, and utilities are 6% lower, according to RentCafe. Still, this means that in the entire U.S., having a salary under $80,829 means you won't be "comfortable."

Here are the 10 most (and least) expensive states for a single adult with no children.

Most Expensive States for a Single Adult With No Kids to Live Comfortably

1. Hawaii

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $124,467.20

2. Massachusetts

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $120,140.80

3. California

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $119,475.20

4. New York

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $114,691.2

5. Washington

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $109,657.60

6. New Jersey

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $108,992.00

7. Maryland

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $108,867.20

8. Virginia

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $106,704.00

9. Colorado

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $105,955.20

10. Connecticut

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $105,164.80

Least Expensive States for a Single Adult With No Kids to Live Comfortably

1. West Virginia

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $80,828.80

2. Arkansas

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $81,078.40

3. South Dakota

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $82,160.00

4. North Dakota

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $82,284.80

5. Kentucky

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $83,574.40

6. Oklahoma

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $84,281.60

7. Ohio

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $84,780.80

8. Alabama

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $85,280.00

9. Louisiana

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $85,321.60

10. Mississippi

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $86,320.00

Click here for SmartAsset's full report.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Nvidia's CEO Says It No Longer Matters If You Never Learned to Code: 'There's a New Programming Language'

At London Tech Week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said even non-programmers can write code thanks to AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

She Quit Her Corporate Job to Sell a Refreshing Summer Staple — Then Made $38,000 the First Week and $1 Million in Year 1

With nearly $40,000 in first-week sales and $1 million in her first year, DeSario Turner's story is a blueprint for success.

By Carl Stoffers
Science & Technology

This College Student Wanted to Help People During the LA Wildfires. She Built a Practical App in Just 1 Month — and Won Apple's Annual Competition.

Marina Lee, 21, received an urgent call from her grandmother that would inspire an ambitious coding project.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Real Estate

Why Every Small Business Owner Should Consider Real Estate — Even Without Deep Pockets

Investing in real estate is definitely not just for tycoons. Learn more about where to begin and how to detect opportunities to set you up for future success.

By Rodolfo Delgado
Business News

Investment Firm CEO Tells Thousands in Conference Audience That 60% of Them Will Be 'Looking for Work' Next Year

There were over 5,500 people at SuperReturn International 2025, making it the largest private equity event in the world.

By Sherin Shibu