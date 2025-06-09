The report found that there are no U.S. states where a single person can live comfortably with a salary under $80,000.

If you got a job offer in Massachusetts, could you afford to move there? What about Hawaii? Financial site SmartAsset used the most recent data available (February 2025) from the MIT Living Wage Calculator to gather the basic cost of living, including necessities like housing, food, transportation, and income taxes, to find how much salary it takes to live "comfortably" in each state.

Researchers applied the cost of living in every U.S. state to a 50/30/20 budget (50% for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for savings) to sort the list. Unsurprisingly, Hawaii was found to be the most expensive state for a single adult to live comfortably.

Living "comfortably" is defined as earning enough money for needs like housing and wants like trying that pricey restaurant, while still being able to put away money for long-term savings. According to the report, it takes a minimum salary of $124,467 for a single adult to live comfortably there.

According to a 2023 report from Hawaii Governor Josh Green, the Aloha State's housing market is the most expensive in the nation, and an annual income of $252K would be needed to afford a median-priced new home.

West Virginia, meanwhile, was found to be the cheapest state for single adults, where a salary of "only" $80,829 is needed to live comfortably. Housing in West Virginia is 27% lower than the national average, and utilities are 6% lower, according to RentCafe. Still, this means that in the entire U.S., having a salary under $80,829 means you won't be "comfortable."

Here are the 10 most (and least) expensive states for a single adult with no children.

Most Expensive States for a Single Adult With No Kids to Live Comfortably

1. Hawaii

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $124,467.20

2. Massachusetts

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $120,140.80

3. California

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $119,475.20

4. New York

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $114,691.2

5. Washington

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $109,657.60

6. New Jersey

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $108,992.00

7. Maryland

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $108,867.20

8. Virginia

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $106,704.00

9. Colorado

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $105,955.20

10. Connecticut

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $105,164.80

Least Expensive States for a Single Adult With No Kids to Live Comfortably

1. West Virginia

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $80,828.80

2. Arkansas

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $81,078.40

3. South Dakota

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $82,160.00

4. North Dakota

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $82,284.80

5. Kentucky

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $83,574.40

6. Oklahoma

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $84,281.60

7. Ohio

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $84,780.80

8. Alabama

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $85,280.00

9. Louisiana

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $85,321.60

10. Mississippi

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $86,320.00

Click here for SmartAsset's full report.