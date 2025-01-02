If you didn't crush your career goals in 2024, here are six steps to take early in the new year to get on the right path.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Erica Rivera, a 37-year-old career coach in Chicago. It has been edited for length and clarity.

Before becoming a career coach, I was a recruiter for Indeed for around three years and Google for another two. I've seen many people end the year feeling like they failed or didn't accomplish enough — and I've been there, too.

I've coached people through layoffs and those who didn't achieve the promotion they were aiming for. I've also coached others who tried to make career pivots but struggled due to the current job market.

No matter the challenge, it can be discouraging, and any setback can feel personal. Here are six steps to navigate through it and attack that goal next year.

1. Reflect on where you are

If you're in a season where you feel set back it's important to take inventory of where you're at. Ask yourself: What went well for me this year, and what didn't? Am I still on the path that I want to be on?

We're usually our worst enemies, so separating facts from fiction is important. Ask yourself: What is the truth of the situation, and what is the story I'm telling myself? Cut out the excuses.

2. Reset your goals

After clarifying what went well and what didn't, set your goals for the new year. If things didn't work out this year, you might not need to change the goal but simply take a different approach.

If you didn't get the promotion you were hoping for or didn't land the job you wanted, ask yourself if there's an alternative way to achieve that goal. Maybe you could talk with your manager and ask them how you can get to the next level. Even more specifically, what are some expectations you can set and how will you track your progress?

If you're looking for a new job, identify your dream companies and build a strategy using specific steps to get there.

3. Learn new skills

If you're unsure what skills you need for a desired role or to work at a certain company, head to LinkedIn and look at the positions you'd like to have.

Then, look at job descriptions and the required skills for those roles. What responsibilities are those companies asking for? Are there any certifications? What trends are you seeing across each job description?

If funds are tight, there are a lot of great resources out there for learning skills, like LinkedIn Learning or Coursera. These platforms are great for learning and gaining insights and can be added to your résumé.

4. Connect with new people

In addition to gaining new skills, connect with new people who can help you get ahead. One way to do this is through LinkedIn. Find people who work at the companies you'd like to join and start conversations with them.

It can be tricky to reach out cold since people are often inundated with messages. I always say to focus on personalization and offering value but be concise because they probably won't read much. You might say something like:

I came across your profile while researching [company] and noticed your experience in [specific area]. I'm looking to learn more about [specific company insight], and I thought you'd be a great person to ask. If you're open to connecting, I'd truly appreciate it, but I completely understand if now isn't the best time.

Or better yet, if there's a mutual connection, lean on it to build trust:

I noticed we're both connected to [mutual connection], and I've been learning more about [company]. Your experience in [specific topic] stood out to me, and I'd love to hear your thoughts if you're open to connecting. No pressure if now isn't the right time. Thank you!

I typically recommend opting for a neutral reference especially if you don't talk to the mutual connection, focusing on the person you're contacting, and adding a low-pressure close. People are more likely to respond when they don't have the perceived pressure of committing to a call.

If you go this route, your new goal for the new year could be: I will connect with 10 specific people a week and DM them.

5. Turn to your existing network

Regardless of your goal, tapping into your network can be helpful. This includes people you've worked with, friends, or family members who may help you find job opportunities or support your goals.

You can also ask someone to be your accountability partner. If you plan to take a certification exam by a certain date, share your goal with someone you trust. Simply telling someone increases your chances of following through.

You can also ask someone in your network to be your referral, review your résumé as you apply for jobs, or conduct a mock interview.

6. Track your progress

Tracking your progress as you go is super important. If you want a promotion, ask your manager what you must do to get there. Then, track your progress — this could include documenting your wins to share with your manager later.

How you track your progress will look different for everyone. Some prefer using spreadsheets, which work great for them, while others find that journals fit better.

Even the smallest achievements matter. Maybe it's as simple as, I got up today and brushed my teeth — that's a win. Or perhaps it's that I reached out to someone I never thought I'd have the courage to contact — that's a win because it builds confidence for next time.

Write your wins down and use them to head into the new year with a fresh mindset.