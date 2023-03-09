CDC: Hundreds Sickened on Ruby Princess Cruise

The outbreak was likely a highly contagious norovirus, which can spread rapidly in enclosed environments.

By Steve Huff

Ezra Acayan | Getty Images

Between February 26 and March 5, at least 284 passengers aboard Princess Cruises' Ruby Princess faced an unwanted stowaway in the form of a norovirus. Such viruses often last just 48 hours, but for sufferers faced with severe diarrhea and vomiting, that's two days too many.

In an "Investigation Update on the Ruby Princess" dated March 7, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that 34 out of 1,159 crew members were also stricken with the virus. The CDC said epidemiologists and environmental health officers with the agency's "Vessel Sanitation Program" boarded the Ruby Princess when it docked in Galveston, Texas, on March 5. Still, they could not determine the source of the infection.

The CDC said that once alerted to the outbreak, the crew reportedly implemented disinfection protocols and cleaned more often—in the process, they also collected stool samples for the CDC to analyze. A Princess Cruises spokesperson told CBS crew members told sick passengers to isolate themselves in their cabins.

Narrowing down the likely cause of the illness to the norovirus wasn't a stretch. After all, cruise ships are densely packed with people, thousands of passengers and crew members living in relatively close quarters. For a virus that can spread rapidly via food, water, or surfaces, it's an ideal breeding ground. There's also the unpredictability factor: one or more passengers may already have the virus when they board and not know it—norovirus can incubate up to 48 hours before an infected person becomes symptomatic.

Princess Cruises told CBS News that the Ruby Princess had already left for a new seven-day voyage to the Caribbean and that the passengers were informed of the outbreak.

Steve Huff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News

Editor's Pick

Uma Thurman's Daredevil Stunt Double Blazed Her Own Trail in a Male-Dominated Industry — Here's What She Wants to Tell Women Everywhere
New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
How to Narrow Down Thousands of Franchises to Find the One That's Right for You
3 Ways You Can Be Successful Without Falling Into the 'Hustle Culture' Trap
A 400-Year-Old Family Business Remains the 'Gold Standard' in Its Category — Its First Women Leaders Reveal the Secret

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Business News

An Unlikely, Heartwarming Friendship Forms Between Two Strangers Who Helped Each Other In A Grocery Store Line

Jason Boudreaux from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana was shopping for his groceries two weeks ago when he realized his card had been declined.

By Emily Rella

Marketing

8 Simple Email Marketing Tips to Improve Your Open and Click Through Rates

From growing your email list to boosting engagement, these simple tricks will take your email marketing up a notch.

By Liviu Tanase

By Sam Silverman

By Amanda Breen

Marketing

Why Medical Practices Must Embrace Digital Marketing to Bring in More Patients

From self-diagnosing to looking up reviews, more patients use the internet to make health care decisions today. Successful medical practices must embrace digital marketing to bring in more patients — here's how.

By Sergio Alvarez