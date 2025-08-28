Here's What's Open and Closed for Labor Day 2025, Including Food Stores, Retail, and the Mail Costco is closed, but Walmart is open. Here's what to know about Labor Day 2025.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the Labor Day holiday is observed on the first Monday in September as "an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers." Labor activists in the late-nineteenth century lobbied for a federal holiday "to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America's strength, prosperity, and well-being," the website adds.

This year, Labor Day is Monday, September 1, 2025. Here's what's open and closed in observance of the holiday, from grocery stores to banks.

Are banks open on Labor Day?

No, banks are closed on Labor Day.

Are the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS open on Labor Day?

The U.S. Post Office is closed for Labor Day. There is no mail delivery or pickup on Monday, September 1.

UPS pickup and delivery services will be closed on Labor Day, as will most stores, according to its website.

FedEx pickup and delivery services are closed on Sept. 1, according to the company's website.

Which grocery stores are open on Labor Day?

Aldi, Publix, and Kroger are open, though some may have limited hours for shopping or the pharmacy. Check with your local store.

Whole Foods and Trader Joe's will also be open on Labor Day.

What retailers are open and closed on Labor Day?

Costco warehouses are closed on Labor Day, according to its website.

Target is open, though it is recommended to check individual store hours. Walmart is also open for regular hours.

Sam's Club is open, but closes at 6 p.m. instead of its usual 8 p.m., according to its website.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods will be open.

Most Home Depot and Lowe's stores will be open on September 1.

