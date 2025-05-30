JPMorgan released its annual summer reading list, geared to high-net-worth people who are curious about technology, art, and finding true happiness.

For the past 26 years, JPMorgan has released a summer book list that caters to the interests of its high-wealth clientele. This year, a special committee looked at more than 1,000 reading suggestions from JPMorgan's client advisors and came up with their 16-book list.

Darin Oduyoye, chief communications officer for JPMorgan Asset and Wealth Management, who also oversees the list, told CNBC that this year's selections were focused "around the power of curiosity."

"You can think of it from a reflection standpoint or transformation standpoint," Oduyoye said.

Related: 5 Books Every Small Business Owner Should Read

Oduyoye said that they took input from family offices and looked at titles that aimed to prepare the next generation of leaders. Family office respondents were concerned with finding a balance between growing wealth and doing things that positively impact communities.

The list includes Shigehiro Oishi's "Life in Three Dimensions: How Curiosity, Exploration, and Experience Make a Fuller, Better Life," which explores happiness and finding meaning in life (the Wall Street Journal called the author's enthusiasm "infectious"), and Suzy Welch's "Becoming You: The Proven Method for Crafting Your Authentic Life and Career" and its related 13-step plan.

The list also includes "Raising AI: An Essential Guide to Parenting Our Future" by De Kai, which explores AI's impact on how we live now (and will live in the future).

Here are seven more titles from the list. For the complete summer syllabus, click here.

Reset: How to Change What's Not Working by Dan Heath

Iron Hope: Lessons Learned from Conquering the Impossible by James Lawrence

The Tell: A Memoir by Amy Griffin

Coming of Age: How Technology and Entrepreneurship are Changing the Face of MENA by Noor Sweid

The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West by Alexander C. Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska

Inevitable: Inside the Messy, Unstoppable Transition to Electric Vehicles by Mike Colias

MirrorMirror: The Reflective Surface in Contemporary Art by Michael Petry

Related: Four Books Recommended For Current and Aspiring Entrepreneurs