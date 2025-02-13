'I Don't Care How Many People Sign': JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Fires Back at Employees Who Signed a 'F---ing Petition' Calling for Hybrid Work JPMorgan has asked employees to be back in the office five days a week by March.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told employees in a town hall meeting earlier this week that despite a petition calling for hybrid work, the bank would still implement a return-to-office mandate.
  • Dimon said that employees were less efficient and creative working remotely.
  • JPMorgan achieved a record $58.5 billion in profits in 2024.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon dismissed the 1,312 employees who signed a petition calling for the bank to keep its hybrid work policy, telling workers in a Wednesday town hall meeting that the five-day return-to-office mandate would still go into effect.

JPMorgan told its over 300,000 employees last month they would be required to be back in the office five days a week starting in March. The return-to-office (RTO) mandate immediately received pushback, with hundreds of JPMorgan staff commenting on an internal channel. Employees even circulated a petition with 1,312 signatures (at the time of writing) calling for hybrid work to remain the bank's default policy.

Dimon, it seems, is not moved.

Related: Over 1,300 Google Employees Have Signed a New Petition Asking For Job Security

"Don't waste time on it," Dimon stated when employees asked him about the petition during the town hall meeting, according to a recording obtained by Reuters. "I don't care how many people sign that f---ing petition."

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. Photo Credit: Manuel Orbegozo/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dimon said that while remote working, some employees failed to pay attention during Zoom meetings, which brought down their creativity and efficiency. He also doesn't like being unable to talk to employees on Fridays, a popular work-from-home day.

Related: 'Feels Like a Slap in the Face': Some JPMorgan Employees Reportedly Aren't Happy With Their Bonuses

JPMorgan saw a record $58.5 billion in profits during 2024, leading some workers to ask why the bank needed them back in the office full-time in 2025 if it proved able to drive record results even while some employees worked on a hybrid schedule, per Reuters.

According to Bloomberg, 60% of JPMorgan staff already work from the office five days per week, including managing directors and salespeople. Back-office workers are most likely to currently work on a hybrid schedule and be affected by the change.

JPMorgan follows companies like Amazon and Walmart in implementing a strict RTO policy. The bank is the largest in the U.S., with $3.9 trillion in assets. It reportedly laid off fewer than 1,000 workers earlier this month.

Related: JPMorgan Is Reportedly Laying Off Around 1,000 Workers
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 31-Year-Old Spends 2 Hours Per Week On His $3,000-a-Month Passive Income Side Hustle: 'Trust Your Vision'

Hansel Moore's home office "wasn't cutting it" — so he found another place to be creative.

By Amanda Breen
Living

How the Sleep Industry Has 'Awakened'

The flourishing science of snooze is inspiring a variety of businesses, bringing potential perks for everyone.

By Moe Kittaneh
Productivity

Sharpen Your Memory with Brain-Healthy Foods

Six foods that you can incorporate into your daily diet to improve your memory and get more done.

By Lisa Evans
Health & Wellness

12 Ways to Eat Healthy No Matter How Busy You Are

Resist the temptation to skip meals and rely on processed snacks to get through the work day. Sound nutrition is essential for staying sharp.

By John Rampton
Productivity

To Really Shine at Work, How Much Sleep Is Required?

If you think you're great on less than six hours, your brain may be fooling you.

By Firas Kittaneh
Leadership

How Modern Leaders Can Cultivate a Growth Mindset in Their Teams

As people's New Year's resolutions begin waning, this article encourages leaders with some practical ways to support their teams and grow the company.

By Jason Hennessey