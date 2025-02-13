JPMorgan has asked employees to be back in the office five days a week by March.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon dismissed the 1,312 employees who signed a petition calling for the bank to keep its hybrid work policy, telling workers in a Wednesday town hall meeting that the five-day return-to-office mandate would still go into effect.

JPMorgan told its over 300,000 employees last month they would be required to be back in the office five days a week starting in March. The return-to-office (RTO) mandate immediately received pushback, with hundreds of JPMorgan staff commenting on an internal channel. Employees even circulated a petition with 1,312 signatures (at the time of writing) calling for hybrid work to remain the bank's default policy.

Dimon, it seems, is not moved.

"Don't waste time on it," Dimon stated when employees asked him about the petition during the town hall meeting, according to a recording obtained by Reuters. "I don't care how many people sign that f---ing petition."

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. Photo Credit: Manuel Orbegozo/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dimon said that while remote working, some employees failed to pay attention during Zoom meetings, which brought down their creativity and efficiency. He also doesn't like being unable to talk to employees on Fridays, a popular work-from-home day.

JPMorgan saw a record $58.5 billion in profits during 2024, leading some workers to ask why the bank needed them back in the office full-time in 2025 if it proved able to drive record results even while some employees worked on a hybrid schedule, per Reuters.

According to Bloomberg, 60% of JPMorgan staff already work from the office five days per week, including managing directors and salespeople. Back-office workers are most likely to currently work on a hybrid schedule and be affected by the change.

JPMorgan follows companies like Amazon and Walmart in implementing a strict RTO policy. The bank is the largest in the U.S., with $3.9 trillion in assets. It reportedly laid off fewer than 1,000 workers earlier this month.

