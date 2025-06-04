O'Leary is a remote work enthusiast who often does television interviews wearing a suit jacket paired with pajama bottoms and flip-flops.

AI is already changing the workplace, from taking on the tasks of junior employees to creating PowerPoints in your place. Some experts suggest AI could help eliminate wasteful work time and, in turn, cut an entire day from the workweek. And it isn't such a far-fetched idea anymore.

After examining 245 businesses and nonprofits that piloted a four-day workweek over the last three years, a new study found that working one less day a week improved employees' mental health and boosted the businesses' bottom line. Moreover, Iceland adopted a four-day workweek in 2019, and Australia and France have piloted programs. Atom Bank in the U.K. has a four-day workweek — and employees can even be fully remote, if they choose.

But don't tell this to Kevin O'Leary. Despite being a remote work enthusiast who often does interviews from his hotel room in pajama pants, eliminating a day of work during the week is out of the question.

"That's the stupidest idea I have ever heard," O'Leary said on "Outnumbered" on Fox News after being asked for his thoughts on four-day workweeks. "There's no such thing as a work week anymore anyway, in a digital economy."

O'Leary said about 40% of his staff "work remotely all around the world" and that "it's project-based," noting that he only cares about the work getting done, not where or when his staff is working on it.

"Can you get it done by the 15th of June? 'Yes, I can.' I don't care when you do it, four-day, three-day, five-day," he said.

We don't expect the new study data to change O'Leary's mind, either.

Last year, Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor told O'Leary that his employees and their four-day workweek (adopted in 2021) are "very productive," and engagement is up 50%.

It doesn't look like O'Leary was swayed.