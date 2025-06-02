McKinsey Is Using AI to Create PowerPoints and Take Over Junior Employee Tasks: 'Technology Could Do That' Over 75% of McKinsey employees now use the internal AI tool Lilli, which safely handles confidential information.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • McKinsey developed an internal AI tool called Lilli, which it released in 2023.
  • Lilli helps with tasks usually completed by junior employees, like PowerPoint presentations.
  • Now the firm reports that over 75% of its 43,000 employees are using Lilli every month.

McKinsey consultants are using the firm's proprietary AI platform to take over tasks that have traditionally been handled by junior employees.

Kate Smaje, McKinsey's global leader of technology and AI, told Bloomberg on Monday that McKinsey employees are increasingly tapping into Lilli, the internal AI platform the firm launched in 2023. While employees are permitted to use ChatGPT internally, Lilli is the only platform that allows them to input confidential client data safely.

Related: Salesforce Has Used AI to Reduce Personnel Costs By $50 Million This Year. Here's Which Roles Are Affected.

Over 75% of McKinsey's 43,000 employees are now using Lilli monthly, Smaje disclosed. Lilli was named after Lillian Dombrowski, the first woman hired by McKinsey in 1945.

Through Lilli, McKinsey consultants can create a PowerPoint slideshow through a prompt and modify the tone of the presentation with a tool called "Tone of Voice" to ensure that the text aligns with the firm's writing style. They can also draft proposals for client projects while maintaining the firm's standards, find internal subject matter experts, and research industry trends.

Lilli has advanced enough to take over tasks typically assigned to junior employees, but Smaje says that doesn't mean McKinsey is going to hire fewer junior analysts.

"Do we need armies of business analysts creating PowerPoints? No, the technology could do that," Smaje told Bloomberg. "It's not necessarily that I'm going to have fewer of them [analysts], but they're going to be doing the things that are more valuable to our clients."

McKinsey told Business Insider that Lilli was trained on the firm's entire intellectual property, encompassing over 100,000 documents and interviews across the firm's nearly 100-year history. McKinsey employees who use Lilli turn to it 17 times per week on average, a McKinsey senior partner told BI.

A case study published on McKinsey's website shows that Lilli answers over half a million prompts every month, saving workers 30% of the time they would have spent on gathering and synthesizing information.

Related: The CEO of $61 Billion Anthropic Says AI Will Take Over a Crucial Part of Software Engineers' Jobs Within a Year

Consulting firms have been tapping into AI for years. Bain consultants have access to Sage, an AI chatbot powered by OpenAI. At Boston Consulting Group, employees use an AI tool called Deckster to fine-tune their PowerPoint presentations.

Meanwhile, at other companies, AI is taking over tasks once completed by human workers. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said last month that the company replaced hundreds of human resources staff with AI, then used the freed-up resources to hire more programmers and salespeople.

A report from SignalFire, a venture capital firm that tracks over 650 million employees on LinkedIn, found that new graduates accounted for just 7% of new hires in 2024 at big tech companies, down 25% from 2023, as AI takes over entry-level tasks.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Every Employee Is on a 4-Day Week': Here's How Eliminating a Workday Without Cutting Pay Impacted Hundreds of Businesses

Working one day less per week improved revenue, retention, and employee health, according to a new study.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Productivity

'I Had to Go All-in': Advice From a First-Time Novelist on Writing, Editing and Promoting — And Why He Recorded His Own Audiobook

Filmmaker and author of "THE SPOILS," Colin Thompson, breaks down the hard work that follows the hard work of writing your first book.

By Dan Bova
Franchise

How I Survived My First Crisis as a CEO — And Rebuilt From Zero

Facing the first major crisis of my career as a CEO, I learned how transparency, empathy and decisive leadership can turn a failing market into a thriving one.

By Adam Povlitz
Starting a Business

The 'Hustle' He Started Out of His Station Wagon Became a Nationwide Business That's About to Hit $300 Million: 'Everything We Do Is Pretty Simple'

Mike Adair, founder and CEO of Red's All Natural, quit finance to give entrepreneurship a shot.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How to Master the Art of Pivoting and Turn Setbacks Into Strategic Advantages

Here's how setbacks — whether it's a product flop, a missed market or internal friction — can become the turning points that drive lasting growth.

By Roy Dekel