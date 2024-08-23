Get All Access for $5/mo

Krispy Kreme Debuts Dr. Pepper-Flavored Doughnut for Football Season. Is It a Touchdown or a Foodie Fumble? The beloved doughnut maker teamed up with the cola brand for an all-star-level sugar rush.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Krispy Kreme introduced a tantalizing, limited-time Dr. Pepper Kickoff Collection for the football season, including a brand-new Dr. Pepper-flavored doughnut.
  • The doughnuts will be available at participating Krispy Kreme stores through pick-up or delivery via the brand's app and website until September 2.

Are you ready for some football...and an epic sugar rush?

Krispy Kreme announced the rollout of its Dr. Pepper Kickoff Collection, an assortment of doughnuts crafted in collaboration with the soda brand for this football season. The star player is the Dr. Pepper Kickoff Doughnut, which is the chain's famous Original Glazed doughnut generously piped with a Dr. Pepper-flavored frosting, adorned with a burgundy sprinkle blend and crowned with a white chocolate emblem bearing the Dr. Pepper logo.

Sound yummy? Or is it a good thing to have someone eat after losing a bet? You'll be able to find the Dr. Pepper-inspired indulgence at Krispy Kreme stores and through the Krispy Kreme app or website until September 2.

For those keeping nutritional score, here are some key stats:

Calories 300, Total Fat 15g, Sugars 24g, Protein 3g

The collection isn't Dr. Pepper's first foray into infused delicacies. The famous soda has also collaborated with other food brands, such as Peeps candy and Jack Link's meat sticks. After reading that list, we're going to suggest they invent Dr. Pepper-flavored Tums.

Read more at the IndyStar

