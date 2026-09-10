LeBron James Is Teaming Up With Polymarket — Fans Accuse the Billionaire of ‘Selling Out’

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LeBron James’ latest business move is looking like an air ball with some fans. The NBA superstar is teaming up with prediction-market platform Polymarket, The Athletic reports. He’ll become the company’s first NBA athlete to sign an individual deal with the company. The announcement quickly drew some harsh reactions online.

“Richer than god and still selling out to the gambling company. Sad as hell,” one person wrote in response to James’ post on X. Another asked, “How much more money do you need, man?” Other critics dubbed him “LeSellout.”

Damn I can’t believe LeBron is a sellout now — Specter (@DemonFramed) September 8, 2026

James isn’t the only sports superstar getting into prediction markets. Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first NBA player to invest directly in rival Kalshi earlier this year. Lionel Messi and golfer Bryson DeChambeau have also partnered with Kalshi. Prediction markets allow users to trade contracts based on the outcome of future events, including sports.