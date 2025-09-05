Brand New $1 Million Yacht Sinks Seconds After Hitting the Water for the First Time, Video Shows The owner and crew had to swim to shore.

By Erin Davis

The owner of a luxury yacht worth around $940,000 had to swim to shore after his brand new 85-foot vessel, dubbed "The Dolce Vento," launched for the first time on Tuesday off the coast of northern Turkey.

After hitting the water for its maiden voyage, the boat turned to its side and began to sink a couple of hundred feet offshore. A video widely shared on social media captured the boat being led into the water, and one person jumping as it sank.

So far, no cause has been officially determined, but Boat International reports that an investigation has been opened, and local outlets are blaming a "stabilization issue."

Local reports also said the captain and two crew members swam to shore without injury.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

