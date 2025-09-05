The owner and crew had to swim to shore.

The owner of a luxury yacht worth around $940,000 had to swim to shore after his brand new 85-foot vessel, dubbed "The Dolce Vento," launched for the first time on Tuesday off the coast of northern Turkey.

After hitting the water for its maiden voyage, the boat turned to its side and began to sink a couple of hundred feet offshore. A video widely shared on social media captured the boat being led into the water, and one person jumping as it sank.

#DolceVento is a motor yacht with an overall length of 24 m. The yacht is the largest built by Medyılmaz Shipyard from Turkey, who launched Dolce Vento in 2025. The superyacht has a volume of 160 GT, has a steel hull and a steel superstructure.https://t.co/FqFaN1nLIt pic.twitter.com/synkRUC07j — Claudia Lozano ⚓ (@clokslozano) September 4, 2025

So far, no cause has been officially determined, but Boat International reports that an investigation has been opened, and local outlets are blaming a "stabilization issue."

Local reports also said the captain and two crew members swam to shore without injury.

