Cuban thinks the best time to be in college in history is right now.

College students today have "more resources available to you in your phone than anybody in the history of everything," said Mark Cuban earlier this week at the All-In Summit. And that's exactly the advice he tells his college-aged kids.

Cuban told the audience that he is advising his three kids (two are in college) to shy away from looking for a job at a big company. In the joint interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, Cuban said getting a job at a large corporation now is tougher than ever — especially as these companies integrate AI into everyday workflows.

"I got two kids in college, and what I tell them is if you were looking for a job at a big company, you're not going to get it," said Cuban, whose net worth is reportedly around $6 billion.

Instead, he told them to look for a smaller-to-medium-sized company that could benefit from hiring Gen Z employees who are AI-native.

"The small to medium-sized companies need all the help they can get from AI natives," Cuban explained. "Because walking in and understanding AI and being able to implement [it] for that company is a huge step forward [for] them. That's one way we will adjust."

Cuban could be on to something. Despite many executives and even the "Godfather of AI" predicting mass unemployment due to artificial intelligence implementation, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman seems equally excited about what this all means for current students and recent graduates.

Altman told the "Huge Conversations" podcast in August that if he were 22 years old and just finishing college, he would "feel like the luckiest kid in all of history" because of the new opportunities, from starting new companies to writing code, that AI can provide.

"You have access to these tools that can let you do what used to take teams of hundreds," Altman said.