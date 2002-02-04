Learn Your Unique Selling Proposition

Every business has something that makes it unique.

Here's how to find your unique selling proposition: Examine your business and find the issues and themes that you own exclusively. Know how your business is different from its competitors, and use that to your advantage. Tout your company's uniqueness in your marketing efforts.

If nothing pops out as your unique marketing feature, then take time to carefully examine what it is you offer. Revisit what made you want to get into your line of work in the first place. Ask key customers or trusted friends what they see as your distinctive characteristics. In addition, explore industry trends and look ahead to discover what you can offer first and better than anyone else.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business

Related Topics

Unique Selling Proposition USPS

Editor's Pick

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought 'Fresh Eyes' — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
The Complete Guide to Effectively Using AI Writing Tools in Content Marketing
Have More Responsibilities at Work, But No Pay Bump? Use This Script to Get the Raise You Deserve.
5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth
Black and Asian Founders Face Opposition at All Levels — Here's Why That Has to Change
The Basics of Making Money in Franchising

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Frontier Airlines Just Announced Its All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass for $399. What's the Catch?

As travel begins to pick up, the airline hopes unlimited travel will jumpstart its business.

By Jonathan Small

By Mark Banfield

Thought Leaders

5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth

We've all seen what self-made millionaires look like on TV, but it's a lot more subtle than that. Brian Tracy researched what small daily habits these successful entrepreneurs adopted on their journey from rags to riches.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Mark Cuban's Grocery Store Hack Will Help You Score Cheaper Produce

The billionaire talked about his early days in Dallas when he was strapped for cash.

By Emily Rella

Marketing

What Millennials Really Think About Product Life Cycle, As Told By A Millennial.

Millennials have come into significant purchasing power, and I know how you can capitalize on that.

By Christopher Massimine

Making a Change

5 Principles for Dealing With Constant Change

Build competencies for adaptability into your company or risk losing your way in an ever-fluid marketplace.

By Gregory Wallace