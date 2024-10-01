Get All Access for $5/mo

There's a Moo Deng Crypto Token That Has a Market Value of $200 Million The crypto meme token started trading on the Solana network on September 20.

By matthew fox

Key Takeaways

  • Moo Deng is baby hippo that's turned into a viral internet sensation.
  • A Moo Deng crypto token on the Solana network has soared 463%, and is now valued at $201 million.
  • The token peaked at a $336 million market capitalization over the weekend.
Carola Frentzen/picture alliance via Getty Images via Business Insider

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

The viral baby hippo sensation that is Moo Deng has a crypto token attached to her likeness that is now worth $200 million.

The crypto meme token started trading on the Solana network on September 20 at an initial price of $.03597, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

It has since soared 463% to $0.2027, giving it a market valuation of $201 million at 10:50 a.m. in New York.

At its peak on Saturday, the crypto token had a market value of $336 million, the same day Saturday Night Live addressed the Moo Deng topic in its Weekend Update segment.

Moo Deng has taken over the internet and attracted thousands of visitors to her Zoo in Thailand, as onlookers watch her enjoy water baths, eat food, and run in furious sprints around her enclosure.

The Zoo even set up a 24/7 livestream camera to watch Moo Deng at all times of the day.

As to what this means for the world of crypto… probably not much.

Moo Deng isn't the first viral sensation to inspire a meme-coin that captures the attention of traders, and she certainly won't be the last.

Business Insider contacted various crypto experts for comment on the Moo Deng crypto token but has yet to receive a response.

