NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce Just Walked 20 Miles to Work — in a Robe. Here's Why. The NBA legend posted his walking journey, which took about 10 hours, on social media.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

NBA Hall of Famer and "Speak on FS1" host Paul Pierce predicted on Wednesday that his beloved Boston Celtics (where he played for 15 seasons) would win Game 2 of their playoff series against the New York Knicks.

On the air, he said: "If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I promise you, I'm walking here tomorrow."

"In my robe," he added.

Well, the Celtics lost (now down 0-2 to the Knicks as the series heads to New York for Game 3 on Saturday) and Pierce was stuck setting his alarm for 4 a.m.

The former Boston Celtics star known as "The Truth" chronicled his journey on Thursday. Although he said he'd do the walk barefoot, he did end up putting on some shoes.

Thousands of viewers watched Pierce, in his robe, walk the almost marathon-length journey to his job at Fox Sports, which ended with him sitting outside the studios with his coworkers cheering him on in the background.

"Boston in six," Pierce said at the end of the journey. "I dropped about five pounds today, I feel it."

Maybe Pierce should stop making predictions, or he might be swimming to work tomorrow.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

