Remember those "I'm a Mac" ads? If you believed them, you'd be convinced that Macs can do everything and PCs can do practically nothing. That, of course, is not entirely true. There are benefits and drawbacks to both systems, one of the primary drawbacks being that you can't run one operating system on the other machine. That is, not without some extra software.

Parallels Desktop is a top 15 grossing app in the Mac App Store, trusted by more than seven million users because it makes running the most powerful, newest operating systems for both Mac and Windows possible on one computer. Whether you want to play graphic-intensive games or CAD programs on your Mac or use Mac's seamless, user-friendly organization tools, Parallels lets you do both without crashing your computer. With Parallels, you get the best of both worlds, which is why a one-year subscription typically costs $79.99.

Right now, however, you can get a year of Parallels Desktop, plus ten other popular and award-winning apps for just $59.99 total in The Limited Edition Mac Bundle.

Parallels Desktop is just the tip of the iceberg. The Limited Edition Mac Bundle also includes the Apple Editors' Choice Award-winning PDF Expert, the Mac World Editor's Choice Award-winning photo editor Aurora HDR, top-rated VPN Windscribe VPN Pro, and much, much more. Whether you want to optimize your Internet connection, move files between devices, clean your computer system, or practically anything else, this extensive bundle has a program to help you do it. And, again, you get it all for less than it would cost you for one year of Parallels Desktop.

Get the most out of your Mac. Sold separately, the programs in The Limited Edition Mac Bundle would cost more than $1,000 but you can get them all for just $59.99 now.

