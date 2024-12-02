The company was under fire last month after revealing a rebranded logo.

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout. *

In November, 102-year-old British carmaker Jaguar unveiled its rebrand and logo ahead of the company's reinvention as an EV maker.

"This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience," said Gerry McGovern, Jaguar Land Rover's chief creative officer, in a press release at the time.

Related: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Jaguar Rebrand on X

The car concepts are scheduled to be revealed on Monday at 8 p.m. EST during Miami Art Week.

However, images of what appears to be Jaguar's new EV concept have leaked ahead of time, per Wired. The online forum Coche Spias says they have the first look at the electric GT car, and although the images are concepts only, Wired reports that the real cars will be "very similar to this concept, certainly in terms of the exterior proportions."

The design is "clearly making a design statement here," Wired notes, with the "slatted roof in particular that stands out for individuality."

Although a spokesperson did not confirm the images were accurate, they did tell The Guardian the company is "aware of images circulating online" and did confirm the colors of "Miami pink and London blue," according to the outlet.

Comments on the leaked images have been mixed with one user writing, "Is this a Jetsons car?" Another commented that the design is "Absolutely stunning," while another touted the company's concept of "Copy nothing."

Still, many comments reflected last month's logo launch and criticized everything from the colors ("They really only had Microsoft paint") to the company's century-long relevance ("Jag had a great run, they will be missed").

The cars are expected to go into production in 2026 and cost at least $127,000.

Related: As a Brand Designer, I Was Living In a 'Design Utopia' — Until I Started My Own Product Company, and Reality Hit