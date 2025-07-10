Former LSU gymnast and social media star, Olivia "Livvy" Dunne, says she was one week away from getting the keys to her new apartment — but was rejected by the co-op board.

ESPN calls her "one of the most famous names in sports." She has more than five million Instagram followers and eight million followers on TikTok. She was one of the first NCAA athletes to capitalize on the new NIL rule, which has helped the 22-year-old amass a reported net worth ranging anywhere from $6 million to $10 million.

And Manhattan co-op boards could not care less.

In a TikTok video Wednesday, which has been viewed more than two million times, influencer and former LSU gymnastics star Olivia "Livvy" Dunne says she was rejected after making an all-cash offer on a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath apartment.

"A few months ago, I decided I was going to make my first real estate purchase," Dunne says in the video. "But the gag was, it was Babe Ruth's apartment. I was going to pay in cash, I wanted this apartment bad."

The apartment, located at 345 W. 88th Street #7B, in Manhattan's tony Upper West Side, is currently listed at $1,595,000 (monthly maintenance fees are $4,262) and has some extra-special professional athlete pedigree.

"Babe Ruth slept here!" the listing reads. "Own a piece of New York City sports history in this expansive three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom co-op once owned by the Yankees' Sultan of Swat." Babe Ruth is considered to be one of the greatest professional baseball players of all time (perhaps the greatest).

Dunne says she even hired an interior designer so she wouldn't be bringing her "college furniture to Babe Ruth's apartment." But a week before she was supposed to get the keys, she got the call that "the co-op board denied me." She speculated that the board didn't want a public figure living there. A real estate agent told CNBC that co-op boards don't have to give a reason why they reject potential buyers.

The listing says it was under contract on May 9 (now we know Dunne was the buyer) before being relisted on June 18.

Living in an apartment that the listing calls a "special New York City sports landmark" would certainly appeal to Dunne and her boyfriend, MLB pitcher Paul Skenes. The "Great Bambino" was a pitcher, after all.

But baseball fans, who tend to be superstitious, might look at the rejection in a different way: Maybe they just avoided the Curse of the Bambino part two.

"Don't try to live in a co-op," Dunne said.