Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday in the U.S. in 2021.

Juneteenth is known as America's "Second Independence Day," commemorating June 19, 1865, when thousands of Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, to free the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state by executive decree (two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation).

In 2025, Juneteenth falls on a Thursday.

Here's what's open and closed on June 19, from grocery stores to the post office.

Are Mail Services (USPS, UPS, FedEx) Open?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is closed; no mail will be delivered, and no post offices will be open, according to a calendar on its website. The only exception is Priority Mail Express, which is available 365 days a year, including federal holidays.

However, both UPS and FedEx will be open, with pickup and delivery services available on June 19, according to each company's website. UPS Store and FedEx Office locations will also be open.

Are Banks Open on Juneteenth?

Banks are closed for the federal holiday, though ATMs will be operable as usual. Although Capital One will be closed on the holiday, the company confirmed to USA TODAY that its cafes will be open.

Is the Stock Market Open on June 19?

The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will be closed on June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

Are Grocery Stores Closed for Juneteenth?

Most food stores, including Whole Foods, Publix, and Trader Joe's, are open. Check your local grocery store for possible changes in hours.

Are Retailers Open for Juneteenth?

Most major retailers, including Costco, Walmart, and Target, will be open. Check store hours for more details.

Walgreens will be open, but many of its pharmacies will be closed, per CNN. Check with your local store for more details. 24-hour pharmacies will remain open.

CVS, meanwhile, will have pharmacies open, but stores will be operating on limited hours. Check with your local location.