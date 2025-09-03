A Movie About Sam Altman's Ouster and Wild Week at OpenAI Is Currently Filming. Here's Who's Portraying the Tech CEO (and His Nemesis, Elon Musk). Andrew Garfield is playing OpenAI cofounder and CEO Sam Altman.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • The firing (and quick rehiring) of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in late 2023 will be portrayed on the big screen.
  • The movie, which is being called "Artificial," does not yet have a release date.
  • Social media users have been postings clips of the film shoots around San Francisco.

In November 2023, the board of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fired its Chief Executive and cofounder, Sam Altman, after determining that he "was not consistently candid in his communications." The then-Chief Technology Officer, Mira Murati, was named interim CEO. Staff rebelled — 95% of the company signed a letter threatening to quit unless Altman was reinstated, and after a wild few days in the OpenAI offices (we imagine), Altman was back in the CEO role.

It's the kind of story that feels made for Hollywood — and now it will be, with a director and acting lineup that screams Oscar contender before the film is even in post-production. The movie has been shooting all over San Francisco this summer, per The San Francisco Standard.

The actors portraying Mira Murati and Sam Altman, Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield, attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2025, in London, England.

Related: This New AI Startup Led By a Former OpenAI Exec Is Offering $500,000 Salaries

The film is being directed by Luca Guadagnino ("Call Me By Your Name," "After the Hunt"), and the cast is a who's who of awards show acting nominees: Andrew Garfield is playing Altman, Monica Barbaro plays Murati, and Ike Barinholtz is OpenAI cofounder and Altman nemesis, Elon Musk.

Puck got a hold of the screenplay and compares it to the 2010 mega-hit "The Social Network," a fictionalized take on the origins of Facebook. (The Garfield casting is a coincidence, we also imagine.)

Since those fateful few days, many cofounders have left OpenAI. Murati stepped down in 2024 and now heads Thinking Machine Lab, a secretive AI startup that has raised billions and is expected to announce a product in the next couple of months. Others have moved to Meta's AI teams.

Related: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Thinks We're in an AI Bubble Because Investors Are 'Overexcited' About Artificial Intelligence

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

You're Sabotaging Your Startup By Doing Everything Alone — Here's Why You Need Founder Friends

For founders, especially solo founders, having someone who understands the unique pressure of building something from scratch can make all the difference.

By Aytekin Tank
Thought Leaders

I Didn't Just Monetize My Hobby. I Scaled It Into a Startup That Empowers Writers Worldwide — Here's How.

Making money from your passion sounds like a dream. However, most entrepreneurs think rationally and prefer 'promising' ideas instead of following their hobbies. Nevertheless, I took a chance.

By Bogdan Nesvit
Business Solutions

Take Your Business Online With This $50 Hosting Platform

This convenient platform makes lifetime website hosting simple for entrepreneurs.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Google's Antitrust Penalty Has Been Determined. Here's What the Tech Giant Has Been Ordered to Give Up.

The judge denied the DOJ's request for Google to sell its Chrome web browser to resolve allegations of anticompetitive behavior.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

The Hardest Parts of Being a Solopreneur (and How I've Learned to Handle Them)

Solopreneurship is on the rise, offering us freedom and independence — but lasting success depends on tackling its unique challenges with strategy.

By Polina Beletskaya