What Is 'Quiet Cracking'? The Silent Trend That's Undermining Your Team Without You Knowing. A new study found that one in five employees say they're persistently unhappy and not working to their full potential.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • TalentLMS, a management training provider, identified "quiet cracking" as a new detrimental phenomenon in the workplace.
  • "Quiet cracking" is defined as persistent unhappiness that leads to disengagement, poor performance, and an increased desire to quit.
  • Managers can take simple steps to ease the problem to avoid impact on your company's financial health.

We've all heard about "quiet quitting," when employees perform the very bare minimum of their jobs. Now, new research from corporate training platform TalentLMS identifies an early stage of that problem, which can be just as detrimental to worker and employer happiness: "quiet cracking."

TalentLMS defines quiet cracking as "a persistent feeling of workplace unhappiness that leads to disengagement, poor performance, and an increased desire to quit." An online survey of 1,000 U.S. employees across industries found that 54% admit to experiencing some degree of quiet cracking.

A combination of a tight job market and an uncertain economy has workers staying put in unhappy situations. That has obvious negative emotional consequences for all involved, and it also comes with a negative financial impact. TalentLMS cites a Gallup report that reveals that low productivity levels from disengaged workers cost the global economy $8.8 trillion every year.

TalentLMS puts this phenomenon squarely on the shoulders of management and offers steps managers can take to reduce quiet cracking among workers:

  • Increase worker and manager training

In their survey, TalentLMS found that training for workers boosts skills, confidence and makes them feel valued. Managers should also learn how to lead effective one-on-one meetings and create feedback loops.

  • Offer regular recognition

The survey found that 21% of employees don't feel valued at work. Recognition is "low-cost, high-impact," advises TalentLMS, and is "one of the simplest ways to show people that their work matters." Managers are encouraged to publicly recognize hard work from an employee, and to also point out how those efforts help the overall goals and mission of the business.

  • Give clarity to expectations and roles

"Clarity combats chaos," says TalentLMS. Confusion is a big cause of workers feeling overwhelmed and "having too much on their plate." Regular reviews of job expectations and workloads can significantly reduce employee stress.

