Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee Exits Company in 'Abrupt Shakeup at the Top' Buzbee formally resigned on Sunday.

The Washington Post has confirmed that executive editor Sally Buzbee stepped down from her role Sunday in an unexpected decision that will change the publication's editorial landscape.

Buzbee's exit was reported to employees via an internal email from CEO William Lewis who called the decision an "abrupt shake-up at the top" and noted that former Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Matt Murray will temporarily take over Buzbee's position.

"We're troubled by the sudden departure of our executive editor Sally Buzbee and the suggestion from our Publisher and CEO Will Lewis that the financial issues plaguing our company stem from the work of us as journalists instead of mismanagement from our leadership," the Washington Post Guild told USA Today in a statement. "We are also concerned about the lack of diversity at the top levels of the organization, especially as the Post seeks to reach new audiences while continuing to cover the most pressing issues in the nation and the world."

Murray is set to depart following the 2024 U.S. presidential election in November and will be replaced by Robert Winnett, who will serve as the top editor. Winnett was previously the deputy editor of Telegraph Media Group.

"I'm deeply honored to join such a storied news institution with its long, rich history of memorable and impactful journalism and want to thank Sally for her great leadership," Murray told the Washington Post. "I am excited by Will and Jeff's vision for The Post's next era of growth and reinvention and can't wait to get started."

The Post will also change its organizational structure by adding a third newsroom focused on service and social media journalism that will exist separately from the publication's core news coverage.

"The aim is to give the millions of Americans – who feel traditional news is not for them but still want to be kept informed –compelling, exciting, and accurate news where they are and in the style that they want," the Post said.

The publication will also continue to use AI and video storytelling to reach a broader range of readers in the changing landscape of the industry.

The Washington Post is owned by Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos, who purchased the publication in 2013 for an estimated $250 million in cash.
