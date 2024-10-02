Dragonfly, which appears to be up for sale, is named after a once-secret Google product and is the largest of Brin's boats.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

It looks like Sergey Brin, the billionaire Google cofounder, is reducing his Fly Fleet.

Dragonfly, his 73-meter-long superyacht, has been listed for sale with the brokerage Y.CO at an asking price of about $30 million, and it was on display at the Monaco Yacht Show over the weekend.

Brin, who Bloomberg estimates is worth about $140 billion, owns a veritable armada. There's Butterfly, a 38-meter-long yacht often kept in the Bay Area; a smaller boat called Firefly; and several toys, including Jet Skis, foil boards, dinghies, and kiteboards. He keeps a team of 50 people on payroll to maintain the collection.

Dragonfly, named after a once-secret Google product, is the largest of the flotilla.

There's room for 18 guests and 18 crew members among the various cabins, which include a principal cabin with a lounge, a bathroom, and a dressing room. In terms of features, there's a helipad, a Jacuzzi, a sauna, a gym, and an outdoor movie theater. Based on promotional photos and videos, it looks like it's also equipped with paddleboards, Jet Skis, eFoils, and wakeboards.

As befitting a tech titan, the yacht was ahead of its time when it launched in 2009 — the industry lauded its speed and fuel efficiency. It has since been refurbished, with new engines installed in 2022.

Dragonfly was designed by Espen Øino, the prolific architect who has designed many superyachts for the uberwealthy. His clientele has included Shahid Khan, Paul Allen, and a handful of Russian oligarchs.

While Dragonfly is docked in Antibes, France, it has traveled around the world, including to Vanuatu in the South Pacific, where it was deployed during Cyclone Pam in 2015 to help with disaster relief.

Since stepping down from Alphabet in 2019, Brin has seemed to enjoy his high-flying life. He's island-hopped throughout the Pacific, frequented Burning Man, and made several high-profile party appearances.

His team did not respond to a request for comment asking why he's selling the yacht — or if he's replacing it with another. If he does, though, chances are he'll go for a bigger boat.