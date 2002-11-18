McDonald's Plans Fundraiser for World Children's Day <b></b>

Oak Brook, Illinois--On November 20, participating McDonald's restaurants in more than 100 countries will unite for a history-making fundraising initiative called World Children's Day, benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and local children's causes. While specific fundraising programs vary by country, McDonald's restaurants share a single goal: to join with customers in a global effort that will make a difference for children in their communities and around the world.

In the United States, donations of $1 will be made from the sale of each Big Mac, Egg McMuffin, Extra Value Meal, Happy Meal and Mighty Kids Meal to RMHC. In addition, a special Ronald McDonald Happy Meal toy will be available on this day only. --PRNewswire

