Sony and Honda Just Hit the Brakes on Their $90,000 Electric Car. Here’s What Went Wrong.

Plans for the $90,000 Afeela have gone afoul. Sony Honda Mobility announced Wednesday it’s scrapping development of its joint venture electric vehicle after Honda flagged a writedown of as much as $15.7 billion and had to overhaul its entire EV strategy.

The partnership combined Honda’s engineering expertise with Sony’s software and gaming capabilities. Sony Honda Mobility had planned to begin deliveries of the Afeela 1 in California late this year, with a second model expected as early as 2028. Pre-orders opened last year at $89,900.

Customers who reserved the Afeela 1 will receive full refunds. Both Sony and Honda said they don’t expect the discontinuation to materially impact their financials. As for Sony Honda Mobility, it will continue discussions with both parent companies about its future plans.