Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

You Need A Typewriter?

Don't count out the usefulness of seemingly archaic tools.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The proliferation of computers might make a typewriter seemabout as relevant to your business as a quill pen and a powderedwig. In reality, typewriters are useful for entrepreneurs who oftendeal with preprinted forms. You can get a good electric typewriterfor $100 to $200. Don't go overboard-as long as the machineprints clearly, it's fulfilling its purpose.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up GuideYou'll Ever Need

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Pornhub Will Now Check Government IDs in This State. Is Yours Next?

Gabrielle Bienasz
Business News

'Do You Know How Bad I Want This Money?': Man Finds $5,000 in McDonald's Drive-Thru Order

Sam Silverman

Sam Silverman

Business News

Carnival Cruise Ship Becomes 'Cruise to Nowhere' Thanks to Bad Weather

Steve Huff

Read More