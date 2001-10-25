Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The proliferation of computers might make a typewriter seemabout as relevant to your business as a quill pen and a powderedwig. In reality, typewriters are useful for entrepreneurs who oftendeal with preprinted forms. You can get a good electric typewriterfor $100 to $200. Don't go overboard-as long as the machineprints clearly, it's fulfilling its purpose.

