5 Tech Tools That Cut Your Workday in Half for Summer Travel

If you work in public, your screen is more visible than you realize. A privacy filter like the SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen [from $28; sightpro.com] helps keep sensitive emails, financial information, presentations, and client work visible only to the person directly in front of the display. Unlike older filters that relied on adhesive and often looked ugly, the SightPro attaches magnetically, snapping on in seconds and removing just as easily, without blocking your webcam. That makes it ideal for travelers and remote workers who only need privacy some of the time. Models are available for most MacBooks and Surface laptops with 12- to 16-inch screens.