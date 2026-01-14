Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways User-generated content (UGC) is short-form video or photo content that everyday people create for brands to use in their ads or marketing — and it doesn’t require a following.

To succeed with UGC, you need a skill someone will pay for (not necessarily an audience). Brands pay for content that converts.

You also need a community of like-minded creators and a process that keeps you going on the days you want to quit.

I did not grow up wanting to be a content creator. I started adulthood in a government job with decent benefits and a deep creative itch I couldn’t scratch. When I became a mom, I wanted to stay home with my kids, but I also needed to contribute financially. That’s when I discovered online side hustles, and eventually, user-generated content, or UGC.

UGC is the kind of short-form video or photo content that everyday people create for brands to use in their ads or marketing. It doesn’t require a following, and it doesn’t live on your personal channels. You’re simply creating content that helps a product make sense to someone else, and brands pay well for that.

At first, I thought I was just reviewing products. It turned out to be the doorway to a new business model — one that helped me pay off over $60,000 in debt and eventually earn six figures a year. And here’s the thing most people don’t understand: I did it without going viral, without building a personal brand and without chasing likes.

The UGC space is flooded with advice that centers on visibility. Grow your platform. Build a niche. Get discovered. But after teaching this model to thousands of others, especially self-labeled introverts, parents and people with no online audience, I can say confidently that followers aren’t what get you paid. Here are three of the top things that do.

1. You need a skill someone will pay for, not necessarily an audience

When people ask me how to start with UGC, their first question is often, “Do I need a following?” I get it. We’ve been conditioned to believe that income comes from visibility. But what brands are actually paying for is content that converts. Can you help them show off a product? Can you tell a story that gets clicks? Can you explain how something works in a way that makes someone want to try it?

That’s the job. And you don’t need an audience to do it; you just need to start creating with intention and learn as you go.

One of the first videos I ever filmed that really took off was a simple product review shot in my kitchen. I didn’t overthink it. No makeup, no special setup, just me talking to the camera. I said, “You don’t have to be an influencer to get paid for videos,” and apparently, a lot of people needed to hear that, because the views took off fast. What mattered wasn’t the editing or aesthetic; it was that the message hit home. You don’t need a following. You need proof you can sell.

A lot of new creators assume they have to start with perfect gear. I get it — there’s pressure to look a certain way or film like a pro. And yes, having decent lighting and clean audio helps. But gear isn’t what gets you paid. What gets you paid is understanding how to communicate something clearly on camera: how to hold someone’s attention, how to make them feel understood, how to guide them to a decision. That’s the actual skill brands are looking for.

2. You need a community

The fastest way to stall out is to do this alone. I see it all the time. People get excited, buy a tripod, try to recreate a trending video and then quit after two posts because no one clapped for them.

You don’t need cheerleaders. You need people in the trenches with you.

When I started my Facebook group for introverts, I wasn’t trying to build a brand or start a funnel. I just wanted to connect with other people like me, creators who were figuring it out one video at a time and didn’t want to feel awkward asking beginner questions in public. I had spent so many late nights Googling things like “best mic for voiceovers under $30” or “how to make a product not look dusty on camera,” and I kept thinking, Why isn’t there a space where people actually talk about this stuff honestly?

That group started with maybe a dozen of us, and now it’s grown to over 19,000 members sharing wins, setbacks, gear links, script templates, screen recordings, side hustle income updates, etc. — everything you’d want to ask a more experienced friend if you weren’t afraid of sounding clueless.

It’s the kind of feedback, support and in-the-moment ideation that you can’t Google. Being around other creators shortens the learning curve and keeps you from spiraling after one awkward experience.

3. You need a process that works on the days you want to quit

Confidence came later. What helped me early on was staying focused on the task at hand. I had projects to finish, clients to deliver for, and content to figure out. The more I showed up for the work, the less time I spent second-guessing myself.

There’s a lot of talk about visibility in this space. But what matters most is whether the content does its job. Can the viewer understand the product? Can they see how it fits into their life? Can the brand use the video in a campaign without needing to change much? That’s the real measure of value. You’re not being paid to be famous; you’re being paid to solve a business problem.

That mindset shift has made this work sustainable for me. I’m not building a personal brand or trying to become a personality. I’m building systems that allow me to earn steadily while keeping most of my life private. That’s what I want other people to see — that it’s possible to do this work on your own terms.

The Anti-Influencer Economy is for anyone who wants more freedom without the pressure to perform. It’s already working for creators who never thought of themselves as creators.