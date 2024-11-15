Everyone wants to be a creator, but few know how to turn it into a thriving career. From adopting a business-owner mindset to identifying "winning concepts" and monetizing them like a pro, this is your cheat sheet for turning short-form content into long-term success.

Is content creation becoming the new 9-to-5? It sure seems that way. We've gone from kids dreaming of becoming astronauts to aspiring YouTubers — and as much as I love life as a full-time internet pro, staying in this game has meant learning to operate like a business. Because here's the reality: The creator economy is evolving fast, and keeping up means finding fresh ways to stay ahead and monetize.

So, whether you're a creator aiming to thrive, an advertiser wondering what tools creators need or a business owner exploring an on-camera career, here's your go-to guide for navigating the creator economy.

First thing's first: Treat it like a business

The most successful creators know they're more than just a profile — they're a business. Look at MrBeast, Alex Cooper and Marques Brownlee. What started as creative expression and community building for them has evolved into media empires.

Unlike traditional creators who risk the fleeting nature of social media, these creators tapped into the right opportunities, teams and strategies to turn what they do into something far bigger. So, as you're thinking about those "silly little TikToks" or "yet another podcast," reframe your mindset. This could be your chance to build a life you're excited about.

Next up: Raise the stakes

I was part of the team that produced a reality TV show on Amazon Prime, and if there's one thing reality TV taught me, it's that you have to constantly raise the stakes. Every episode has to feel a little more intense than the last one. Social media is no different.

That might mean introducing long-form content to deepen connections, starting a newsletter for regular insights or expanding beyond just one platform. It's your job to make sure your influence doesn't settle into one space.

Invest in the right tools and teams

As creators with production powerhouses right in our pockets, we're taught to bootstrap and hold on to 100% of our revenue, shares and IP. And while keeping as much control as you can is wise, collaboration is essential if you want to stay competitive.

I onboarded my management team two years after I started taking my content seriously, and it's 10x'd my revenue, not to mention the boost it's given my brand in a crowded industry. But in addition to human resources, investing in the right tools can be transformative.

And remember — you're always leaving money on the table

New creators often think the only way to monetize is through brand partnerships and affiliate programs, but the truth is, your opportunities are endless.

As a "creatorpreneur," I've launched coaching programs, digital products — you name it. But even that barely scratches the surface. When you're planning to launch, instead of asking yourself what to sell, try identifying "winning concepts." For example, one of my most popular TikTok series focused on the power of vision boards. It went viral three years in a row, and that's when I realized I was sitting on an untapped opportunity.

So, I set aside an hour to outline and script a mini-course, another hour to film it and two more to edit and create promotional pieces. Priced at $11.11 (for all the spiritual baddies), it's generated thousands and now lives on as a passive income stream.

I didn't need to reinvent the wheel or brainstorm for hours — the idea had been in front of me for years. And every time I post, I find new winning concepts to build on.

Building a sustainable career as a creator isn't just about posting content and becoming the next 'it girl' — it's about understanding that this could be your next big venture and the key we've been needing in this economy to create generational wealth.