Entrepreneurs Can Get AI-Powered Dictation for Life With This $200 Tool

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TL;DR: Save time typing and writing with an AI dictation tool thanks to a lifetime subscription for the Contextli Pro Plus Plan for just $199.99 (MSRP $2,450).

When you’re running your own business, you’ve got a to-do list a mile long. Since entrepreneurs don’t often stay in one spot, great ideas can strike anywhere — whether that’s on your commute or between meetings. If you want to make sure they don’t slip through the cracks, Contextii Pro Plus can help.

Contextii Pro Plus helps entrepreneurs turn their spoken words into polished text they can use. Right now, you can lock in a lifetime subscription for just $199.99.

Turn your spoken words into polished text

Entrepreneurs are always short on time. If you’re looking for an easy way to save some time, stop pausing to type or write and just speak your thoughts with Contextii Pro Plus. This AI-powered software lets you type less while getting even more across, providing clean and formatted transcriptions from your voice dictation.

Unlike many other dictation tools on the market, Contextii Pro Plus offers context-aware dictation and repeatable workflows to streamline your processes. Use it for emails, documents, code, support replies, marketing notes, messages, and more. You can import and export those Contexts to manage your customized workflows, and they cloud-sync so you can’t lose them.

This handy tool uses premium AI models, so it can handle complex reasoning, creative writing, and sophisticated workflows and keep up with your entrepreneurial workload.

If you frequently use certain terms, Contextii Pro Plus can create your own custom dictionary. You can also set up personalized shortcuts to save more time. And if your work requires you to dictate in another language, it supports 99 languages you can choose from.

This lifetime subscription to the Contextii Pro Plus Plan includes 48,000 one-time credits that never expire. One credit equals one minute of transcription. It can be used on multiple devices, with offline mode available when needed. You’ll also have access to all future updates.

Get a lifetime subscription for the Contextli Pro Plus Plan for just $199.99 now.

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