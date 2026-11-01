3 Years of VPN Protection for Your Business Costs Only $60

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: Protect up to five devices with a VPN Unlimited 3-year subscription, now $59.99 (MSRP $162).

Researchers recently found two flaws in PHP, the programming language behind up to 70% of the world’s websites, that could let attackers steal customer data from unpatched sites, CBS News reports. Business owners can’t fix every site that stores their information, but they can control how their own laptops and phones connect to the internet. One way to protect that connection is a VPN Unlimited 3-year subscription, now $59.99 (MSRP $162).

There’s no harm in staying protected

When you answer a client from an airport gate or upload an invoice on hotel Wi-Fi, you have no idea who else is on that network. VPN Unlimited by KeepSolid encrypts your traffic to help keep it private from others on the connection and from your internet provider, the company says. A kill switch cuts off your internet traffic if the VPN drops mid-upload, so nothing goes out unprotected.

One license works on five devices. A work laptop, a phone, and a tablet still leave room for two more, with apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android and browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and Edge. If you’d rather protect everything on your office network at once, VPN Unlimited also runs on a compatible Wi-Fi router, though you’ll have to set that up manually.

KeepSolid has more than 3,000 servers in 80+ locations. A built-in DNS Firewall blocks unsafe websites, and under the strict zero-log policy, your browsing activity isn’t stored, the company says. Founders who travel for work can connect through a familiar location to keep using their usual apps and services abroad, although local restrictions still apply.

Speed and traffic are unlimited, support is available 24/7, and both new and existing users can sign up. For $59.99, you get three years of coverage with no monthly charge to keep track of.

Keep your business traffic private on every network you use.

Get a VPN Unlimited 3-year subscription for $59.99 (MSRP $162).

StackSocial prices subject to change.