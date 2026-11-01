Give Your Business an Extra Layer of Online Protection for Just $23

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TL;DR: Experience a safer and faster internet with this 5-year subscription to AdGuard DNS Personal, on sale now for just $22.97 (MSRP $719.64), available until today.

Entrepreneurs don’t exactly have massive IT departments at their disposal. Fortunately, you don’t need to hire an entire team to keep tabs on your cybersecurity with AdGuard DNS. This handy tool gives entrepreneurs an easy way to block ads, trackers, and malicious domains at the DNS level, so you can rest easy knowing you’re browsing safely.

Right now, you can safeguard your time online with this 5-year subscription to AdGuard DNS Personal for just $22.97.

Make your business browsing safer

AdGuard DNS lets busy entrepreneurs take one worry off their plate. This ad-block DNS server lets you control the web traffic on your devices and offers a much more peaceful internet experience—blocking unwanted ads, trackers, and malicious domains in their tracks.

Unsure what a DNS is? It’s basically an “address book” of the internet that your browsers and apps use to translate domain names into IP addresses. With AdGuard, you connect your device, and it automatically starts protecting you from harmful sites, ads, tracking, phishing attempts, and malicious attacks.

Thanks to AdGuard DNS, the internet can be safer for everyone at your home or the office. The powerful filters eliminate ads and trackers on every connected device. You can also customize your experience and use default filters, block domains manually, or do both with this subscription.

If you have little ones at home, there’s an added benefit of AdGuard DNS—parental control features. These keep your children safer online, shielding them from adult content across everything from YouTube to search results.

Lock in your own 5-year subscription to AdGuard DNS Personal for only $22.97 today.

StackSocial prices subject to change.