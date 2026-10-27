Get 1TB of Lifetime Cloud Storage for Your Business for $160

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TL;DR: Keep your content safe for a one-time low price with this 1TB lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage, now just $159.99 (MSRP $810), with code KOOFR.

Entrepreneurs know all too well that small recurring expenses can add up quickly. If you’re already paying for multiple tools each month to keep your business running, an option that lets you cut ties with a subscription is widely welcome. That’s where Koofr Cloud Storage comes in — offering a cloud storage option that lets you pay once and secure space for life.

Right now, you can get a 1TB lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage for just $159.99.

Get lifetime cloud storage and cut another recurring expense

As an entrepreneur, you’ve got a lot of important files you have to keep track of. If you’re sick of paying for your cloud storage services month after month, Koofr Cloud Storage gives you a much more affordable option.

With this Koofr Cloud Storage lifetime subscription, you have access to 1TB of space for life. And since entrepreneurs are typically handling sensitive info, this service gives you an extra leg up — it keeps your files super secure. Koofr offers end-to-end encryption that the company says ensures it can’t be accessed by anyone, not even Koofr itself.

Since entrepreneurs don’t have a ton of free time, you’ll appreciate the fact that Koofr Cloud Storage has a user-friendly interface that’s easy to learn. And if you already have your content stored on other services like Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon Drive, or OneDrive, it’s easy to transfer it over.

Once you need to access your files, it’s easy to grab them via a computer, smartphone, or WebDAV. Koofr Cloud Storage also offers features to streamline your workflow like a duplicate finder, which saves you time, advanced renaming options, and a link appearance customization option.

Secure 250,000 12MP photos, 500 hours of video, or 6.5 million PDF files with this 1TB of space.

Get a 1TB lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage for just $159.99 today, with code KOOFR.

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