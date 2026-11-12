Run One Prompt Through 20+ AI Models With This Deal

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TL;DR: New AI models launch so often that keeping track of which one handles which task best has turned into a part-time job. Get this ChatPlayground AI Unlimited Plan lifetime subscription for $63.20 with code DEAL20 and compare them all from one screen.

For founders, the question usually isn’t whether to use AI anymore. It’s which model to trust with a client email, a product description, or a chunk of code. ChatPlayground AI handles that by running a single prompt through multiple models at once and showing the responses side by side. You pick the strongest one instead of guessing.

Use code DEAL20 at checkout to get lifetime access to ChatPlayground AI’s Unlimited Plan for $63.20 (reg. $619.00).

One prompt, many models, far less tab switching

The platform pulls in 20+ AI models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, Llama, and Perplexity. You run a request once instead of pasting it into five browser tabs. That makes it easy to spot which model writes the cleanest marketing copy, which one reasons through a pricing question best, and which one produces usable code.

It does more than chat. You can upload images and PDFs to get answers that use them as context, which helps when you need a quick read on a contract draft or pitch deck. Prompt engineering tools help sharpen your requests. AI image generation covers quick visuals, and saved chat history keeps past conversations on hand for ongoing projects.

The Unlimited Plan is built for prompt engineers, startups, and teams that run experiments nonstop. It includes unlimited messages per month under a fair use policy, priority access to new features and future models, and priority customer support. The lineup of supported models is updated regularly, so it will keep shifting as the field moves.

ChatPlayground runs on desktop in the latest versions of Chrome, Edge, or Firefox, with no cap on devices. It’s open to new and existing users, includes updates, and the code must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase. The plan doesn’t include an internet search feature.

Buyers seem to agree it delivers. The deal has sold more than 10,000 units and has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from 337 verified reviews.

For a small team that’s trying to stretch its software budget, one payment for ongoing access to a rotating roster of top models is an easy line item to justify.

Grab ChatPlayground AI’s Unlimited Plan with code DEAL20 for $63.20 (reg. $619.00).

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