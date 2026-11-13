This MacBook Air Costs Less Than Your Office Chair

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TL;DR: This Grade A refurbished 2018 MacBook Air is $234.97 (reg. $1,199). Availability is limited; order by Dec. 12 for Christmas arrival.

Your business already gets your attention all day. It doesn’t need your Netflix history, too. For entrepreneurs who want a separate computer for personal use, this refurbished 2018 MacBook Air is on sale for $234.97 — a whopping 80% off the MSRP. With this steep discount, stock is limited and availability matters if this is on your holiday list.

Give your off-hours their own screen

Keeping personal activity on your own device creates a useful boundary, especially if your work laptop comes with company policies. Stream a show, research a vacation, or manage household paperwork on this MacBook Air without a second thought.

The 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD suit browsing, streaming, document editing, and light productivity. For a business owner, that also makes it useful for drafting ideas or reviewing a spreadsheet away from the main workstation.

Its 13.3-inch Retina display provides a sharp picture for movies and readable text for everyday tasks. At 2.75 pounds, it’s easy to move from the kitchen table to a weekend bag.

Get clearer expectations with Grade A condition

This MacBook carries a Grade A rating, meaning near-mint condition with minimal to no case scuffing. A third-party 40-day parts-and-labor warranty adds reassurance beyond the cosmetic rating. Just be advised that while this model supports macOS Sonoma, it cannot upgrade to macOS 26.

Get this refurbished MacBook Air in Space Gray for $234.97 (reg. $1,199) while limited stock remains. Order by Dec. 12 for arrival by Christmas.

StackSocial prices subject to change.