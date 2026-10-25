This $50 ChatGPT-Powered App Helps Entrepreneurs Pick Winning Stocks

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TL;DR: Spend less time researching and more time investing with this lifetime subscription to Sterling Stock Picker, on sale now for just $49.97 (MSRP $399) through tonight at midnight.

As an entrepreneur, you’re constantly making big decisions. When it comes to investing, the last thing you want is another time-consuming task that leaves you second-guessing every move. Sterling Stock Picker allows entrepreneurs to invest confidently without having to put in a ton of research.

Right now, a lifetime subscription to Sterling Stock Picker can be yours for only $49.97 through tonight at midnight.

Take the guesswork out of stock picking

As an entrepreneur, you’re used to managing your business’s budget and making informed financial decisions — so when you’re off the clock, you might want a break. Fortunately for you, there’s Sterling Stock Picker. This AI-powered tool can do the heavy lifting and find the stocks that are right for your financial goals while you catch up on some much-needed sleep.

Sterling Stock Picker lets you stay on top of trends and find the right stocks for your portfolio thanks to its patent-pending technology, the North Star Rating System. This classification system makes it easy to pick the stocks you’d like to buy, sell, hold, or avoid — and it’s all powered by OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Spot a stock rocket easily with Sterling Stock Picker, which shows you companies that have more than 50% quarterly revenue growth. You also have access to Finley, a personal finance coach that answers questions about your portfolio, individual stocks, and the market in general.

Wondering how this all works? You answer a five-minute questionnaire to provide information on your values, investment goals, and risk preferences, helping the app recommend the best options. You can also be hands-off thanks to the Done-for-You Portfolio option.

Act fast to secure your lifetime subscription to Sterling Stock Picker for just $49.97 through tonight at midnight.

StackSocial prices subject to change.