A month-old website called Your AI Slop Bores Me has become an unlikely hit by humanizing ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini. Users type in a prompt, then another person has 75 seconds to reply while pretending to be a bot. The site was created by 17-year-old Mihir Maroju, who told NPR it has already attracted 25 million unique visitors and nearly 280 million total hits in only a few weeks. “I didn’t really expect it to be so addictive,” he said.

The gimmick is part joke, part backlash. One user asked for a drawing of “a DJ cutting it up in space” and got a sketch made by another human that looks like, well, you decide.

Your AI Slop Bores Me

The site even also a button labeled “larp as ai,” letting people role-play as the very thing they claim to hate.

For entrepreneurs, the lesson is that AI fatigue may be turning into a business opportunity. More than one-third of U.S. adults have used ChatGPT, yet plenty seem eager for something messier and unmistakably human.