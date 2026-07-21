These Companies Offer the Best 401(k) Plans and Are Minting Millionaires
Costco puts money in workers’ retirement accounts whether they contribute or not. Some companies go even further.
Costco doesn’t just pay above-average wages. It puts money in your 401(k) whether you contribute a dime or not. Workers with at least a year of service get a contribution worth 4% of their pay automatically, rising to 9% after 25 years, the Wall Street Journal reports. It’s part of why thousands of Costco’s hourly workers have amassed over $1 million in retirement savings.
Other employers go even further. Southwest offers a dollar-for-dollar match up to 9.3%. Visa puts in $2 for every $1 an employee saves, up to 5% of pay. Unionized Ford and GM workers get a 10% contribution, with no matching required.
Then there’s the employee stock route. Publix automatically gives shares to employees after 1,000 work hours in a year, and grocery chain Stewart’s Shops runs an ESOP instead of a 401(k) entirely, reporting over 200 cashiers who’ve become millionaires through stock ownership alone.
The common thread: companies view generous retirement benefits as a retention tool, not just a perk, especially in industries built on keeping experienced workers around.
Costco doesn’t just pay above-average wages. It puts money in your 401(k) whether you contribute a dime or not. Workers with at least a year of service get a contribution worth 4% of their pay automatically, rising to 9% after 25 years, the Wall Street Journal reports. It’s part of why thousands of Costco’s hourly workers have amassed over $1 million in retirement savings.
Other employers go even further. Southwest offers a dollar-for-dollar match up to 9.3%. Visa puts in $2 for every $1 an employee saves, up to 5% of pay. Unionized Ford and GM workers get a 10% contribution, with no matching required.
Then there’s the employee stock route. Publix automatically gives shares to employees after 1,000 work hours in a year, and grocery chain Stewart’s Shops runs an ESOP instead of a 401(k) entirely, reporting over 200 cashiers who’ve become millionaires through stock ownership alone.
The common thread: companies view generous retirement benefits as a retention tool, not just a perk, especially in industries built on keeping experienced workers around.