These Top-Paying AI Side Hustles Make Money Within 24 Hours

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Key Takeaways Nearly 70% of Gen Z side-hustlers turn to AI for help immediately, per Samsung.

A NetCredit analysis reveals which AI side hustles allow people to earn the most.

As the side hustle era continues, AI keeps adding to the number of lucrative opportunities available.

Nearly 70% of Gen Z side-hustlers said they consider AI the go-to resource when they need help in work, according to a recent report from Samsung.

So it’s perhaps not surprising that many people who want to earn money on the side leverage AI from the jump — even charging for jobs that hinge on the technology.

But which AI side hustles come with the best payout? NetCredit analyzed publicly available freelancer rates on Fiverr, filtering for a 24-hour delivery time, to find out.

Three AI side hustles tied for the highest-paying title. AI spokesperson videos, which feature digital avatars delivering scripts on camera, bring in a $100 median rate for tasks completed within 24 hours, per the research.

Side-hustlers offering services related to AI applications or generative AI lessons typically see the same amount.

Side gigs adjacent to ChatGPT applications and AI integrations snagged the fourth and fifth spots, with median rates for 24-hour jobs landing at $87.50 and $62.50, respectively.

Read on for NetCredit’s full list of the best-paying AI side hustles for a single day of work: